Senior Power BI Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Nov 21, 2022

Advantageous:

  • Proficient in at least one other BI toolset (Qlikview, Microstrategy, Business Objects, Tableau, Cognos etc.)
  • Essbase experience would be advantageous
  • Working knowledge on Qlikview, SAS
  • Experience of working in an agile development environment. Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience will be an added advantage
  • Working knowledge on Python and/or R

Qualifications/ Certification:

  • A degree in Computer Science / Information Systems / Business Administration / Commerce or equivalent
    Advantageous
  • PowerBI certified

Desired Skills:

  • Power BI desktop
  • methodologies

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Competencies:

– Proficiency in English (both verbal and written skills);
– Client Orientation
– Verbal and written communication
– Managing Work/Time management
– Problem solving and analysis
– Contributing to Team Success
– Proven ability to accurately estimate work
– Pays attention to details

Key deliverables:

