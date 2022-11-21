Senior Power BI Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Our client based in Pretoria is urgently looking for a Senior Power BI to be on a 12 months renewable contract
- A minimum of five years’ experience in a business intelligence development environment using the PowerBI toolset.
- Must have experience in the Kimball methodology
- Must be proficient in SQL and PL/SQL
- Dimensional data modelling experience
- Experience in working with multi-dimensional cubes
- Project exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)
Advantageous:
- Proficient in at least one other BI toolset (Qlikview, Microstrategy, Business Objects, Tableau, Cognos etc.)
Desired Skills:
- Power BI
- Kimball
- SQL
- PLSQL
- Dimensional Data Modelling
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree