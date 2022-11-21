SQL Developer

An exciting position exists for a SQL Developer who will be responsible for both new and existing technology projects within the supply chains.

Required Education:

Grade 12

Microsoft SQL Sever Certification or higher

Diploma/Degree in line with the job requirements will count highly in your favor

Required Minimum Work Experience:

3-5 years SQL developer experience – intermediate

5-8 years or more SQL development experience – senior

SQL sever 2008-2017 experience

Experience in SsRs and (SSIS – for senior requirement)

Ability to create, schedule and monitor SQL jobs

Desired Skills:

SQL Development

SsRs

SSIS

Development SQL

Microsoft SQL

T-SQL

Knowledge of FTP

Development SQL Server

SSIS Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position