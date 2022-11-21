An exciting position exists for a SQL Developer who will be responsible for both new and existing technology projects within the supply chains.
Required Education:
- Grade 12
- Microsoft SQL Sever Certification or higher
- Diploma/Degree in line with the job requirements will count highly in your favor
Required Minimum Work Experience:
- 3-5 years SQL developer experience – intermediate
- 5-8 years or more SQL development experience – senior
- SQL sever 2008-2017 experience
- Experience in SsRs and (SSIS – for senior requirement)
- Ability to create, schedule and monitor SQL jobs
Desired Skills:
- SQL Development
- SsRs
- SSIS
- Development SQL
- Microsoft SQL
- T-SQL
- Knowledge of FTP
- Development SQL Server
- SSIS Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma