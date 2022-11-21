SQL Developer – Gauteng Hyde Park

Nov 21, 2022

An exciting position exists for a SQL Developer who will be responsible for both new and existing technology projects within the supply chains.

Required Education:

  • Grade 12
  • Microsoft SQL Sever Certification or higher
  • Diploma/Degree in line with the job requirements will count highly in your favor

Required Minimum Work Experience:

  • 3-5 years SQL developer experience – intermediate
  • 5-8 years or more SQL development experience – senior
  • SQL sever 2008-2017 experience
  • Experience in SsRs and (SSIS – for senior requirement)
  • Ability to create, schedule and monitor SQL jobs

Desired Skills:

  • SQL Development
  • SsRs
  • SSIS
  • Development SQL
  • Microsoft SQL
  • T-SQL
  • Knowledge of FTP
  • Development SQL Server
  • SSIS Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

