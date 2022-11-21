Test Analyst (Automation) at Capitec Bank Ltd – Western Cape Cape Town

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* Development of all aspects of automated testing along with creation, execution and maintenance of automated scripts in support of an automated test driven environment

* Lead, mentor and help upskill junior members of the automation function

Experience

Min:

* 2 – 3 years proven formal experience in QA automation testing within a similar environment

Ideal:

* 2+ years Capitec Bank IT system exposure

* Experience in integration, regression, automation and non-functional testing

* Exposure to test automation tools

* Release management exposure

* Experience in the following development languages: SQL 2005 and higher

* .Net (C#)

* Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns

* WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)

* WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)

* XAML

* OO Development Methodologies

* An understanding of SOA.

* Playwright

* Ready API

* Locust

Qualifications (Minimum)

* A relevant qualification in Information Technology or Software Testing

* Software Testing – Foundation Level through the International Software Testing Qualification Board (ISTQB)

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* A relevant tertiary qualification

* Software Testing – Advanced Level (CTAL) through the International Software Testing Qualification Board (ISTQB)

Knowledge

Min:

Knowledge of:

* Test automation; environment, principles and processes

* The full IT project lifecycle (SDLC)

* Financial/Banking Systems

* Formal testing practices

* Software and hardware testing

* Systems architecture

Ideal:

Understanding of:

* Application of test tools in a test driven, continuous development environment

* Release management

* All aspects of Test Automation

* CapitecBank IT related systems

* Databases and scripting

* Non-functional testing

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Negotiation skills

* Influencing Skills

* Planning, organising and coordination skills

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

* Attention to Detail

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

* Required to be available after hours in case of emergency

* Contactable via own mobile phone

Desired Skills:

Automation

Ready API

Playwright

SQL

.net

ISTQB

