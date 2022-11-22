Anglo American, Wits University to transform Planetarium

Anglo American and the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) have launched a partnership to refurbish, expand, and digitalise the 62-year-old Johannesburg Planetarium into a modern, multidisciplinary research, training, and science education hub.

The refurbishment of the historical Johannesburg Planetarium into the new Wits Anglo American Digital Dome will support efforts towards digitalisation and the regeneration of the City of Johannesburg as a smart city.

Designed by leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) researchers, scientists, digital artists and quantum computing engineers, the Digital Dome will enable university students and the broader public to learn and be exposed to the wonders of applied science, including:

* Enabling researchers to map multi-layered biodiversity data, as well as sensitivity to human activity, such as climate change;

* Providing access to the public to explore the universe with telescopes (like the Square Kilometre Array) with seamless comparison to state-of-the-art simulations of the evolution of galaxies, stars, and black holes; and

* Inspire new ways of visualising and presenting complex datasets.

Duncan Wanblad, chief executive of Anglo American, says: “For a very long time now, supporting equitable access to education has been a priority for us as a business. As one of Africa’s leading Universities, Wits continues to play a vital role in providing access to education, not only to its students but the broader South African public too.

“The new Wits Anglo American Digital Dome will be a truly world-class and accessible centre that will inspire generations to take an active interest in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines and the digital arts.

“I am also delighted that this project tangibly builds on our legacy in Johannesburg by contributing towards the City’s aspirations to become a Smart African City.”

Together, Wits and Anglo American have invested R75-million to fund the first two stages of the three-stage project that will open to the public in 2024. The project will support the City of Johannesburg’s urban regeneration by preserving the building that will house the Digital Dome – which is the iconic green roof seen by thousands of motorists daily along Johannesburg’s major freeway, the M1 South.

Professor Zeblon Vilakazi, vice-chancellor of Wits University and Fellow of the Royal Society (UK), says: “For many researchers across various fields, data is becoming more complex and multi-dimensional. A hub like the new Wits Anglo American Digital Dome will home in on a more intuitive and immersive understanding of big data – allowing students, researchers, and the public to visualise data in real time.

“Anglo American’s support and partnership for this endeavour is a testament to the company’s enduring commitment to building a better Johannesburg and country, with education at the heart of it all.”