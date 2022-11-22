Application Engineer – Gauteng East Rand

A young Automation Engineer – Electro Mechanical, qualification should be in mechatronics, or electrical engineering.

What are my roles?

The successful candidate will be responsible for mechanical and electrical trouble shooting on Material handling equipment, lead for the support to system integrators for the integration of control software into PLC, preparing layouts for conveyor systems, considering throughputs and design and basic project management from start to end of project.

What are my responsibilities?

Trouble shooting on equipment, both mechanical and electrical

Trained to be our local support for the mechanical and electrical installation of equipment

Applications consulting

Basic project management

Expert and local first contact for support on the Multi-Control and other electrical control devices

What do I need to qualify for this job?

Graduate in mechatronics, or electrical engineering

No less than 5 years’ experience in a role of trouble shooting on mechanical and electrical automation products

Basic project management experience would be an advantage

Technical aptitude and the ability to also perform mechatronic type service functions

Be able to connect control devices via a PC to carry-out diagnostics and configuration (training will be provided)

Experience in Auto-Cad or similar package

Experience in PLC software, preferably Siemens and need to be familiar with the terms ProfiNet, Ethernet IP and/or EtherCat

Experience in administration, ability to operate at a good level on MS Office products.

Must be a proficient in English for both written and verbal

Be able to work from time to time outside typical working hours

Must be able to travel nationally for project commissioning and internationally for training.

What do we offer you?

Versatile and challenging work environment in an international company

Modern and well-equipped workplace

Thorough training

Participation in an open-minded and experienced team

Flat hierarchies

Good working environment

Company’s own training academy

