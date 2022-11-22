BI Developer at The Focus Group

Responsible for developing, deploying, and maintaining BI interfaces. Including query tools and reports, data visualization and interactive dashboards, ad hoc reporting, and data modeling tools.

Who The Position Reports To

The Business Intelligence Developer reports to the Business Intelligence Architect

Direct Subordinates

The position does not have any direct reports

Experience

Minimum three years’ experience as a BI Developer using SQL & SSRS

Minimum five years’ experience in a development environment

BSc in Computer Science or relevant fieldEssential:

Proven experience as a BI Developer

Advanced SQL knowledge and experience

Background in data warehouse concepts (e.g., Ralph Kimball methodology, dimensional modelling, EDW)

In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework

Familiarity with BI technologies (Microsoft Power BI, SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS), DAX)

Knowledge of Microsoft Data tools: SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS), SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

Advantages:

Property Industry experience

Azure Cloud Technologies (DevOps, Data Lakes, Synapse Analytics, IOT, Data Factory)

Python, C# Scripting

TFS Source Control

Relevant Microsoft Certifications in SQL, DW, Azure etc.

MRI Property Management System experience

Fraxion Spend Management experience

Design, build and deploy BI solutions

Maintain and support data analytics platforms

Developing reporting systems that provide accessible information for decision-making.

Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting

Evaluate and improve existing BI systems

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems

Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses

Create visualizations and reports for requested projects

Develop and update technical documentation

