BI Developer at The Focus Group

Responsible for developing, deploying, and maintaining BI interfaces. Including query tools and reports, data visualization and interactive dashboards, ad hoc reporting, and data modeling tools.
- Who The Position Reports To
The Business Intelligence Developer reports to the Business Intelligence Architect
- Direct Subordinates
The position does not have any direct reports
- Experience
- Minimum three years’ experience as a BI Developer using SQL & SSRS
- Minimum five years’ experience in a development environment
BSc in Computer Science or relevant fieldEssential:
- Proven experience as a BI Developer
- Advanced SQL knowledge and experience
- Background in data warehouse concepts (e.g., Ralph Kimball methodology, dimensional modelling, EDW)
- In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework
- Familiarity with BI technologies (Microsoft Power BI, SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS), DAX)
- Knowledge of Microsoft Data tools: SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS), SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)
Advantages:
- Property Industry experience
- Azure Cloud Technologies (DevOps, Data Lakes, Synapse Analytics, IOT, Data Factory)
- Python, C# Scripting
- TFS Source Control
- Relevant Microsoft Certifications in SQL, DW, Azure etc.
- MRI Property Management System experience
- Fraxion Spend Management experience
- Design, build and deploy BI solutions
- Maintain and support data analytics platforms
- Developing reporting systems that provide accessible information for decision-making.
- Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
- Evaluate and improve existing BI systems
- Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
- Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses
- Create visualizations and reports for requested projects
- Develop and update technical documentation