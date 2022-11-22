BI Developer at The Focus Group – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Nov 22, 2022

Responsible for developing, deploying, and maintaining BI interfaces. Including query tools and reports, data visualization and interactive dashboards, ad hoc reporting, and data modeling tools.

  1. Who The Position Reports To

The Business Intelligence Developer reports to the Business Intelligence Architect

  • Direct Subordinates

The position does not have any direct reports

  1. Experience
  • Minimum three years’ experience as a BI Developer using SQL & SSRS
  • Minimum five years’ experience in a development environment

BSc in Computer Science or relevant fieldEssential:

  • Proven experience as a BI Developer
  • Advanced SQL knowledge and experience
  • Background in data warehouse concepts (e.g., Ralph Kimball methodology, dimensional modelling, EDW)
  • In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework
  • Familiarity with BI technologies (Microsoft Power BI, SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS), DAX)
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Data tools: SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS), SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

Advantages:

  • Property Industry experience
  • Azure Cloud Technologies (DevOps, Data Lakes, Synapse Analytics, IOT, Data Factory)
  • Python, C# Scripting
  • TFS Source Control
  • Relevant Microsoft Certifications in SQL, DW, Azure etc.
  • MRI Property Management System experience
  • Fraxion Spend Management experience
  • Design, build and deploy BI solutions
  • Maintain and support data analytics platforms
  • Developing reporting systems that provide accessible information for decision-making.
  • Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
  • Evaluate and improve existing BI systems
  • Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
  • Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses
  • Create visualizations and reports for requested projects
  • Develop and update technical documentation

