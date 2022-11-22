C# Developer at Swiss Systems

C# ASP.NET CORE Intermediate Developer
Build features, with unit tests that can support our large and growing user base
Whiteboard new features and fixes — and bring it to life
Collaborate with peers to write, review, or provide feedback on a technical design proposal
Help our skilled support team triage and solve bugs
Contribute to internal tools that help us improve our development process, manage our users, and scale our systems.
Deliver at a high velocity
Provide team members with technical consultancy and code reviews
Insure all applications have sufficient logging and monitoring
Insure high up time and low production issues on software
Fullstack C# programming
5 years’ experience using multiple Microsoft technologies and platforms
Object oriented programming C#
Strong experience in Data (MySQL / SQL)
Use of Web Services (REST & JSON)
Experience in DevOps environment and tools
Source code repository management incl. version control
Solid understanding of .Net Framework
Entity framework and MVC working knowledge
A plus if you have an AWS or Azure Developer Certification
Desired Experience & Qualification
CORE KNOWLEDGE/CAPABILITIES
C# 3.0 and upwards (4+ years’ experience)
Web API Development using .NET Core (2+ years’ experience)
MS SQL & NoSQL & SQLite (4+ years’ experience)
VueJS, Vuex, NuxtJS, NodeJS Development Experience (1+ years’ experience)
In-Memory & Distributed Caching (MS SQL, SQLite,) (2+ years’ experience)
Development Experience in Microservices / Services oriented Architecture (2+ years’ experience)
Design patterns / principles (SOLID) (2+ years’ experience)
Docker / Container registries (1+ years’ experience)
Git version / source control (2+ years’ experience)
Unit Testing (2+ years’ experience)
Understanding of Agile Methodologies
Monitoring Tools (New Relic, [URL Removed] Datadog, Graylog)
Exposure to Azure/AWS/GCP
Exposure to Azure DevOps / CI CD
Exposure to OAuth, OIDC
Exposure to networking
ORM Experience (Dapper, Entity Framework)
Nuget Development
Strong in T-SQL (Joins, Stored Procedures, Views)
Software Development Certification Essential
Consistently delivering to challenging business objectives and adhere to Service Level Agreements with commercial implications for success and failure
Demonstrating strong problem-solving skills
Utilising Agile Technical practices; TDD, Continuous Integration and Delivery, Pair Programming, etc
Build reusable code and libraries for future use
Accurately translate user and business needs into functional code
Should know unit testing
Provide Guidance & Mentorship to Junior and Intermediate Developers
- Excellent knowledge and work experience on designing and developing complex software applications.
- Ability to work independently, yet function as an integral part of a team, take initiative, and contribute to a fast-paced environment.
- Ability to prioritize and manage several tasks at once
- Excellent technical skills;
- Excellent problem-solving abilities;
- Excellent communication skills.
Desired Skills:
- MVC
- ASP.Net Core
- HTML5
- CSS
- XML
- JSON
- jQuery
- SQL Server
- C#.Net Development
- C#
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Swiss Systems is an industry-leading Technology Services Provider that offers integrated, intelligence-driven Technology solutions through an Advanced Software Lifecycle approach.
Our standards of operational excellence, quality, safety, ethics, and good governance, together with our experience in creating intelligence-driven integrated solutions underpinned by best practices, provides holistic client value. As a responsible and ethical business with distinctive local roots and culture, we place technology at the heart of all our operations.