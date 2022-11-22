C# Developer at Swiss Systems – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

C# ASP.NET CORE Intermediate Developer

Build features, with unit tests that can support our large and growing user base

Whiteboard new features and fixes — and bring it to life

Collaborate with peers to write, review, or provide feedback on a technical design proposal

Help our skilled support team triage and solve bugs

Contribute to internal tools that help us improve our development process, manage our users, and scale our systems.

Deliver at a high velocity

Provide team members with technical consultancy and code reviews

Insure all applications have sufficient logging and monitoring

Insure high up time and low production issues on software

Fullstack C# programming

5 years’ experience using multiple Microsoft technologies and platforms

Object oriented programming C#

Strong experience in Data (MySQL / SQL)

Use of Web Services (REST & JSON)

Experience in DevOps environment and tools

Source code repository management incl. version control

Solid understanding of .Net Framework

Entity framework and MVC working knowledge

A plus if you have an AWS or Azure Developer Certification

Desired Experience & Qualification

CORE KNOWLEDGE/CAPABILITIES

C# 3.0 and upwards (4+ years’ experience)

Web API Development using .NET Core (2+ years’ experience)

MS SQL & NoSQL & SQLite (4+ years’ experience)

VueJS, Vuex, NuxtJS, NodeJS Development Experience (1+ years’ experience)

In-Memory & Distributed Caching (MS SQL, SQLite,) (2+ years’ experience)

Development Experience in Microservices / Services oriented Architecture (2+ years’ experience)

Design patterns / principles (SOLID) (2+ years’ experience)

Docker / Container registries (1+ years’ experience)

Git version / source control (2+ years’ experience)

Unit Testing (2+ years’ experience)

Understanding of Agile Methodologies

Monitoring Tools (New Relic, [URL Removed] Datadog, Graylog)

Exposure to Azure/AWS/GCP

Exposure to Azure DevOps / CI CD

Exposure to OAuth, OIDC

Exposure to networking

ORM Experience (Dapper, Entity Framework)

Nuget Development

Strong in T-SQL (Joins, Stored Procedures, Views)

Software Development Certification Essential

Consistently delivering to challenging business objectives and adhere to Service Level Agreements with commercial implications for success and failure

Demonstrating strong problem-solving skills

Utilising Agile Technical practices; TDD, Continuous Integration and Delivery, Pair Programming, etc

Build reusable code and libraries for future use

Accurately translate user and business needs into functional code

Should know unit testing

Provide Guidance & Mentorship to Junior and Intermediate Developers

Excellent knowledge and work experience on designing and developing complex software applications.

Ability to work independently, yet function as an integral part of a team, take initiative, and contribute to a fast-paced environment.

Ability to prioritize and manage several tasks at once

Excellent technical skills;

Excellent problem-solving abilities;

Excellent communication skills.

Desired Skills:

MVC

ASP.Net Core

HTML5

CSS

XML

JSON

jQuery

SQL Server

C#.Net Development

C#

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Swiss Systems is an industry-leading Technology Services Provider that offers integrated, intelligence-driven Technology solutions through an Advanced Software Lifecycle approach.

Our standards of operational excellence, quality, safety, ethics, and good governance, together with our experience in creating intelligence-driven integrated solutions underpinned by best practices, provides holistic client value. As a responsible and ethical business with distinctive local roots and culture, we place technology at the heart of all our operations.

