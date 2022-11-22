C#.Net Software developer

Nov 22, 2022

Our client is recruiting an IT Specialist, Software Developer (Fixed Term Contract) 6 month only.

Job purpose:

End to end development of all ROAD inhouse applications as part of the SDLC process prior to deployment to Production Environment, this may include:
BRS Review, Impact Assessment completion.

Qualification Required:

  • Matric

  • Bsc / BCOMM Degree OR 3 year Diploma

  • Computer Literacy Level : Advanced

Preferred Qualification:

  • Fullstack C# Developer, including Web services/API, Windows services, Web applications

  • Customer Service, including Effective customer engagement

  • Understanding of Web services (SOAP and API); Service Oriented Architecture

  • MS SQL – Database Design, Stored Procedure and Query writing

Experience Required:

  • Minimum of 5 years‘ experience in Software Development

  • Experience in a logistics/distribution company

  • Experience with Agile/Scrum Methodology

  • Experience in building fast, lean, high performance services

  • Experience in support of production systems would be advantageous

  • Adhering to agreed deadlines

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Design solutions and write high quality codes that ;

  • Adheres toRoad coding standards and passes Code Review

  • Adheres to company Global Security and Compliance standards

  • Is fast, lean, easily understood by other developers, and runs efficiently.

  • Is designed with future-proofing in mind and is reusable and easily configurable without repeat buildsand deployments

  • Is designed with data security in mind

  • Fulfils all requirements in the BRS and Technical specification documents

  • Create Technical specifications to required standards for projects and change requests off BRS when required

  • Peer review Technical specification documents and solution designs

  • Assist testers by providing guidance in setting up test cases that cover all changes made

  • Ensuring documentation is kept up to date and accurately documents all system changes

  • Contributes to the continuous improvement of the Development process and methodologies

  • Requirements gathering outside of BRS details

  • Engaging with Business, Operations and Customers to assist with development and solution requirements

  • Technical Specification writing and review

  • Code reviews

  • Ticket investigation of third line tickets escalated for developer assistance

  • Assistance with Production issues both within and outside of normal business hours when required

  • Assertiveness, combined with patience and tolerance, Pro-active problem solver, showing initiative

  • Must apply excellent communication problem-solving skills

  • Attention to detail and adherence to processes is critical

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

