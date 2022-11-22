Data Engineering Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

Nov 22, 2022

DUR001716 Data Engineering Manager – PTA, CPT & JHB

Purpose of the job:
This position is responsible for ensuring that data engineering platforms are fit for purpose and will support future organisational strategy as well as lead the data engineering function.
Required Qualifications

  • Qualification in a quantitative field (includes but not limited to – Mathematics, Statistics, Engineering, Computer Science, Actuarial Science)

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

  • 7+ years’ experience within Data Analytics or Business Intelligence
  • Experience in the Financial Services, Retail, Technology industries or high growth businesses
  • 4+ years’ experience designing and setting up cloud-based data lake and warehouse architectures
  • 3+ years working experience directly leading and building a team of data engineers
  • Building enterprise scale ETL/ELT data pipelines on cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, Snowflake)
  • DevOps practices and tools, including version control, infrastructure-as-code, automated testing, and CI/CD
  • Advanced SQL and Python programming skills
  • Manage delivery through AGILE best practices
  • Identify, design and building/re-engineering data models, data architectures
  • Building ETL/ELT/reverse-ETL data pipelines, and data applications

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Ability to communicate at all levels
  • Teamwork & collaboration
  • Self-driven
  • Organizational skills
  • Ability to work with a diverse team
  • Multitasking skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Business Acumen
  • Analytical and problem-solving skills

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Intelligence
  • Data Analytics
  • Actuarial Science
  • Computer Science
  • Engineering
  • Statistics
  • Mathematics

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *