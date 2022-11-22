Data Engineering Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

DUR001716 Data Engineering Manager – PTA, CPT & JHB
Purpose of the job:
This position is responsible for ensuring that data engineering platforms are fit for purpose and will support future organisational strategy as well as lead the data engineering function.
Required Qualifications
- Qualification in a quantitative field (includes but not limited to – Mathematics, Statistics, Engineering, Computer Science, Actuarial Science)
Technical Competencies and responsibilities
- 7+ years’ experience within Data Analytics or Business Intelligence
- Experience in the Financial Services, Retail, Technology industries or high growth businesses
- 4+ years’ experience designing and setting up cloud-based data lake and warehouse architectures
- 3+ years working experience directly leading and building a team of data engineers
- Building enterprise scale ETL/ELT data pipelines on cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, Snowflake)
- DevOps practices and tools, including version control, infrastructure-as-code, automated testing, and CI/CD
- Advanced SQL and Python programming skills
- Manage delivery through AGILE best practices
- Identify, design and building/re-engineering data models, data architectures
- Building ETL/ELT/reverse-ETL data pipelines, and data applications
Behavioural Competencies:
- Ability to communicate at all levels
- Teamwork & collaboration
- Self-driven
- Organizational skills
- Ability to work with a diverse team
- Multitasking skills
- Attention to detail
- Business Acumen
- Analytical and problem-solving skills
Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.
Desired Skills:
- Business Intelligence
- Data Analytics
- Actuarial Science
- Computer Science
- Engineering
- Statistics
- Mathematics