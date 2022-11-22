Data Engineering Manager

DUR001716 Data Engineering Manager – PTA, CPT & JHB

Purpose of the job:

This position is responsible for ensuring that data engineering platforms are fit for purpose and will support future organisational strategy as well as lead the data engineering function.

Required Qualifications

Qualification in a quantitative field (includes but not limited to – Mathematics, Statistics, Engineering, Computer Science, Actuarial Science)

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

7+ years’ experience within Data Analytics or Business Intelligence

Experience in the Financial Services, Retail, Technology industries or high growth businesses

4+ years’ experience designing and setting up cloud-based data lake and warehouse architectures

3+ years working experience directly leading and building a team of data engineers

Building enterprise scale ETL/ELT data pipelines on cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, Snowflake)

DevOps practices and tools, including version control, infrastructure-as-code, automated testing, and CI/CD

Advanced SQL and Python programming skills

Manage delivery through AGILE best practices

Identify, design and building/re-engineering data models, data architectures

Building ETL/ELT/reverse-ETL data pipelines, and data applications

Behavioural Competencies:

Ability to communicate at all levels

Teamwork & collaboration

Self-driven

Organizational skills

Ability to work with a diverse team

Multitasking skills

Attention to detail

Business Acumen

Analytical and problem-solving skills

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

