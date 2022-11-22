Data Scientist

Your new position calls for analytical thinking, imaginative curiosity, and a talent for adapting cutting-edge concepts in novel ways.

Is this you?

The development of quantitative tools and processes as well as machine learning research and analysis will fall under the purview of the Data Scientist. To effectively receive, transfer, process, analyse, and integrate third-party systems for investment research and business operational processes, the role also entails developing data flow and data processes. Your strong programming abilities are therefore necessary, especially in Python and SQL. In addition to having extensive experience with database applications and version control systems, you also have a strong background in managing and analysing large amounts of data.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

In this position, you will be a part of a highly skilled team, responsible for developing quantitative tools and data processes, applying research models and findings to the investment industry and exploring the use of machine learning to streamline processes. You will have the chance to research new technologies and help implement systems and frameworks.

Where you’ll be doing it

Your next employer is aiming for the stars after rising from modest beginnings as an investment manager and stockbroker to a multinational company with operations across several continents. a business that values its workers and sees the enormous potential in each person. Many of their employees have experienced internal career growth due to having a one-stop shop for all investment-related goods and services. You can join them!

What you’ll need

You have obtained a postgraduate degree with a focus on either computer science, mathematics, statistics, quantitative finance, or data science. You have developed an excellent understanding of statistical learning and statistical models and strong Python and SQL programming skills. You boast a healthy EQ, have high levels of self-confidence and assertiveness, and can listen to and respond to new ideas.

What’s in it for you

You will receive an excellent salary and additional employee benefits through this opportunity, with all the bells and whistles and an active, cohesive office environment. You will enjoy working for a multinational company that supports education, mental health, and technological innovation.

What next

