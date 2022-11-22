Our client is urgently looking to employ a Desktop Support Technician at their organization
Location: Stellenbosch, Western Cape
Requirements:
- Matric
- Diploma in I.T
- Must be fluent in Afrikaans and English
- Broad LAN knowledge
- Must be comfortable with both Windows and Apple(macOS)
- In-depth understanding of a wide variety of operating systems
- Own vehicle with a valid driver’s license
Responsibilities:
- Provides technical support to remote and office-based users.
- Write and maintain IT documentation to improve future issue resolution and to keep good Governance.
- Providing basic training in computer operation and management.
- Relocate, deploy, and set up computers where needed.
- Troubleshooting hardware and software issues.
- Installing and maintaining hardware and computer peripherals.
- Installing and upgrading operating systems and computer software.
- Troubleshooting networking and connection issues.
- Advising on software or hardware upgrades.
- Keep asset and procurement registers updated.
- Champion the office VC and telephony systems.
- Help with Digital projects and automation initiatives.
- Execute/oversee digital media strategies.
- Assist with Web Designing.
Desired Skills:
- Windows
- LAN
- MacOS