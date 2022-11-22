Desktop Support Technician – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Our client is urgently looking to employ a Desktop Support Technician at their organization

Location: Stellenbosch, Western Cape

Requirements:

Matric

Diploma in I.T

Must be fluent in Afrikaans and English

Broad LAN knowledge

Must be comfortable with both Windows and Apple(macOS)

In-depth understanding of a wide variety of operating systems

Own vehicle with a valid driver’s license

Responsibilities:

Provides technical support to remote and office-based users.

Write and maintain IT documentation to improve future issue resolution and to keep good Governance.

Providing basic training in computer operation and management.

Relocate, deploy, and set up computers where needed.

Troubleshooting hardware and software issues.

Installing and maintaining hardware and computer peripherals.

Installing and upgrading operating systems and computer software.

Troubleshooting networking and connection issues.

Advising on software or hardware upgrades.

Keep asset and procurement registers updated.

Champion the office VC and telephony systems.

Help with Digital projects and automation initiatives.

Execute/oversee digital media strategies.

Assist with Web Designing.

Desired Skills:

Windows

LAN

MacOS

