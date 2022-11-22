Desktop Support Technician – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Nov 22, 2022

Our client is urgently looking to employ a Desktop Support Technician at their organization
Location: Stellenbosch, Western Cape

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Diploma in I.T
  • Must be fluent in Afrikaans and English
  • Broad LAN knowledge
  • Must be comfortable with both Windows and Apple(macOS)
  • In-depth understanding of a wide variety of operating systems
  • Own vehicle with a valid driver’s license

Responsibilities:

  • Provides technical support to remote and office-based users.
  • Write and maintain IT documentation to improve future issue resolution and to keep good Governance.
  • Providing basic training in computer operation and management.
  • Relocate, deploy, and set up computers where needed.
  • Troubleshooting hardware and software issues.
  • Installing and maintaining hardware and computer peripherals.
  • Installing and upgrading operating systems and computer software.
  • Troubleshooting networking and connection issues.
  • Advising on software or hardware upgrades.
  • Keep asset and procurement registers updated.
  • Champion the office VC and telephony systems.
  • Help with Digital projects and automation initiatives.
  • Execute/oversee digital media strategies.
  • Assist with Web Designing.

Desired Skills:

  • Windows
  • LAN
  • MacOS

