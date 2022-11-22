Embedded Software Engineer (Netherlands) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in the High Tech sector requires an Embedded Software Engineer, Netherlands

Responsibilities:c

Focus is on embedded Software design and implementation

Deliver technical contributions to all aspects of the development: specification, design, implementation, validation (the latter with test engineer), and documentation

Timely production of deliverables as agreed with program manager

Stay up-to-date with relevant new technology developments

Understand impact of relevant norms/standards

Perform maintenance activities on critical customer support when needed

Continuously strive to improve the development process and to assure its quality

Requirements

At least 2 years working experience in Embedded Software development of industrial products

Embedded software development: C/C++ in Windows

(Unit-) testing using, e.g., C++/C# and/or Python

Embedded protocols, e.g., I2C, SPI

Communication protocols, e.g., ModBus

Version Control Systems, e.g., Subversion, Git

Development processes, e.g., RUP, Scrum



Personal skills:

Focus on quality with an eye for detail

Strong planning skills and able to perform under pressure

Strong communicator and team player

Strong feeling for accountability

Cross-Cultural Sensitive

Desire to learn new things



Education:

Bachelors / Masters degree in software engineering

Desired Skills:

embedded software

software engineer

I2C

C++

Learn more/Apply for this position