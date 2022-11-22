Fullstack Developer .Net (Johannesburg) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

The company requires a Full Stack Software Developer who has the same level of passion for high quality software solutions. You will be part of a cross-functional team that is responsible for the full software development life cycle from conception to deployment of each new product.

As a Full Stack Developer, you need to be comfortable around both the front and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries

Experience

6+ years proven experience in software development, project delivery and implementation

Experience in the following development languages:

Frontend Languages:

• JavaScript (ReactJS, [URL Removed]

• CSS (SCSS, Bootstrap)

• HTML

Backend Languages:

• ASP.NET Framework with MVC design pattern

• (C#, .NET, Optimizely CMS)

Qualifications (Minimum)

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

* IT systems development processes (SDLC)

* Application development

* Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

* UML

* Systems analysis and design

* Banking systems environment

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET

React

JavaScript

