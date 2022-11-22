HPE launches Emirates and Africa regional hub

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced the launch of its new Emirates andAfrica organisation, bringing together the United Arab Emirates (UAE) business with the Africa businesses, effective 1 November.

The new organisation will be led by Ahmad Alkhallafi, who will oversee HPE’s operations within United Arab Emirates and the African continent.

Ahmad joined HPE in 2020 as the Managing Director for HPE in UAE, where he was responsible for driving business growth and maintaining high levels of customer and partner satisfaction. Ahmad is a board member of the Dubai International Chamber and has a wealth of industry experience, with over 16 years’ experience working in the UAE’s technology sector. Prior to his role at HPE, he served as a board member in Electronic Document Center of the Emirates Post Group and helped launch the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), where he led Enterprise Government sales and oversaw the design of new products, services and solutions for private cloud computing.

“Over the past two years Ahmad has successfully led our UAE business, transforming our team, increasing our customer relevance and significantly growing HPE’s Edge to Cloud business. He is highly respected both internally and externally, and well placed to bring his leadership, strategic thinking, and operational control to transform our Africa businesses,” says Marc Waters, MD of UK, Ireland, Middle East & Africa at HPE. “Our new Emirates and Africa group gives us greater scale and brings together talent, expertise and investment to focus on the significant technology opportunities across the region. I am excited for what Ahmad can achieve in this expanded role.”

“I am delighted at the opportunity to lead and shape this new organisation, creating a hub of best-in-class expertise that will support our partners and customers alike to unlock their full potential as they move forward in their edge-to-cloud journey,” says Ahmad Alkhallafi, MD of Emirates and Africa at HPE. “With the newly formed Emirates & Africa organisation we bring together different teams, share learnings and leverage the full breadth of HPE, built on the core foundations of collaboration, respect and trust in each other. This gives us a tremendous opportunity to transform our customer and partner experience and deliver exceptional outcomes.”

In his new role, Ahmad will be responsible for teams located in the UAE and Africa, overseeing key initiatives to drive HPE’s engagement in the region. He will align company-wide priorities with local business strategies, continuing to work closely with government and private sector organisations to accelerate digital transformation and tech innovation across the region.