Huawei extends market reach with commercial business unit

Huawei has enjoyed rapid growth in the ICT industry and today has launched the Huawei Commercial Business Unit

“Over the past seven years, Huawei focused on named accounts,” says Suzette Lloyd, senior channel operations manager. “The company has identified a big growth opportunity in the commercial environment and, with partners, hopes address it.

“Huawei will put concerted effort into growing the commercial business. We want channel partners to join and we will help then to grow their businesses.

“The spirit of ubuntu underpins this partnership: we will get together, grow together, and win together,” Lloyd adds. “We will provide more support and incentives to develop the commercial market partner team.

“We see the commercial business as vital, together with the development of the channel.”

Huawei is a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices, says Gene Zhang, MD of Huawei South Africa Enterprise Division

“We create lasting value for our customers, empowering people, enriching life at home and inspiring innovation in organisations of all shapes and sizes,” he says.

“At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research to drive the world forward.”

The company boasts 195 000 employees, in 170 countries and regions, reaching more than 3-billion people around the world. “We focus on ICT technology that enables digital and intelligent automation,” Zhang says.

The Enterprise Division’s product portfolio ranges from device to intelligent automotive solutions to connectivity to computing to cloud and to digital power, reaching consumers, carriers and enterprises. “We bring digital to every person, home and organisation for a fully connected, intelligent world.

“We are investing more in connectivity, computing and cloud services to create value for our customers and society at large; continually innovating and working with partners to accelerate digitalisation in various industries.”

Huawei South Africa was set up in 1998. “During the past 24 years, we have participated in the rapid development of South Africa’s communications industry and supported the digital transformation of various industries,” Zhang says.

Huawei and its partners provide a wide range of products including data communication, wireless, optical computing and storage products.

“Besides products, it is important to ensure the stability and security of the customer network through stable support services to provide continuous business benefit.

“Huawei ensures the safe and secure operation of customers’ networks,” Zhang adds. “We have seven localised spare parts centres and professional service teams to ensure the robust operation of ICT. This means we can respond to customer requirements any time and anywhere.”

Small and medium customers are the target market for the commercial business sector, including organisations in education, retail, manufacturing, mining and SME finance.

“For the commercial market, we hope to recruit partners to join our commercial team and focus on expending this market,” Zhang says.

“Products and solutions focus on networking, storage, video surveillance, optical products and IdeaHub.

“In terms of incentives, we will have deal registration, a sales performance incentive fund and programs with product-related bundles.

“We will support partners with co-branding marketing, training of sales, pre-sales and technical staff, demos and proof of concept assistance, and a commercial fast-track program.”