IT Administrator- Sandton’ at Private company

IT Administrator- Sandton’

In-house IT support technician required, the role will involve management of a 40-60 user network as well as day to day IT administrative operations.

The candidate must have a comprehensive understanding of IT networking fundamentals, Windows

based environment, Server 2003 and up, DNS, Active Directory, GPO, Microsoft Exchange 2013 and up,

Office 365, Network security and firewall functions.

The candidate must have a good understanding and the ability to resolve IT related problems.

CAD (computer aided design software) knowledge would be beneficial but not essential.

Minimum 5 years experience.

The candidate must be able to communicate well, have good time management skills and able to generate reporting systems to the Partners of the practice.

Please send your CV to Noelle Hill – [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

CAD

OFFICE 365

Desktop Administration

PC Support

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

