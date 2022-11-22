Lead Business Analyst

The Business Analyst Team Lead is responsible for leading and coaching a team of Business Analysts, to maximise productivity and increase business delivery within the Business Analysis space. This includes the fostering of cross-discipline relationships to constantly review and improve on ways of work.

Qualification

-Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.

– Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar

– Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience

Experience

– 5+ years experience in HR processes and procedures

– Previous experience in leading a team including recruitment, resource allocation and people development

– Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

– Business Process Management experience

– Excellent communication, both written and verbal

– Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills

– Good planning and time management skills

– Good business and IT acumen

– Problem solving and decision making

– Ability to influence

– Organising,co-ordinating and directing

– Self-starter, with a can-do attitude

– Customer focused – Analytical thinking

– Decision making

– Results driven

– Business understanding of the broader retail industry

– SAP experience

– Aris experience

Desired Skills:

SAP

Aris

HR Processes

HR procedure

CBAP

ACC

Coaching

SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

