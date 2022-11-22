Lead Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

The Business Analyst Team Lead is responsible for leading and coaching a team of Business Analysts, to maximise productivity and increase business delivery within the Business Analysis space. This includes the fostering of cross-discipline relationships to constantly review and improve on ways of work.
Qualification
-Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.
– Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar
– Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience
Experience
– 5+ years experience in HR processes and procedures
– Previous experience in leading a team including recruitment, resource allocation and people development
– Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
– Business Process Management experience
– Excellent communication, both written and verbal
– Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills
– Good planning and time management skills
– Good business and IT acumen
– Problem solving and decision making
– Ability to influence
– Organising,co-ordinating and directing
– Self-starter, with a can-do attitude
– Customer focused – Analytical thinking
– Decision making
– Results driven
– Business understanding of the broader retail industry
– SAP experience
– Aris experience
