Mechatronic Application Engineer

Automation Engineer – Electro Mechanical, qualification should be in mechatronics, or electrical engineering.
What are my roles?
The successful candidate will be responsible for mechanical and electrical trouble shooting on material handling equipment, lead for the support to system integrators for the integration of control software into PLC, preparing layouts for conveyor systems, considering throughputs and design and basic project management from start to end of project.
What are my responsibilities?
- Trouble shooting on equipment, both mechanical and electrical
- Trained to be our local support for the mechanical and electrical installation of equipment
- Applications consulting
- Basic project management
- Expert and local first contact for support on the Multi-Control and other electrical control devices
What do I need to qualify for this job?
- Graduate in mechatronics, or electrical engineering
- No less than 5 years’ experience in a role of trouble shooting on mechanical and electrical automation products
- Basic project management experience would be an advantage
- Technical aptitude and the ability to also perform mechatronic type service functions
- Be able to connect control devices via a PC to carry-out diagnostics and configuration (training will be provided)
- Experience in Auto-Cad or similar package
- Experience in PLC software, preferably Siemens and need to be familiar with the terms ProfiNet, Ethernet IP and/or EtherCat
- Experience in administration, ability to operate at a good level on MS Office products.
- Must be a proficient in English for both written and verbal
- Be able to work from time to time outside typical working hours
- Must be able to travel nationally for project commissioning and internationally for training.
What do we offer you?
- Versatile and challenging work environment in an international company
- Modern and well-equipped workplace
- Thorough training
- Participation in an open-minded and experienced team
- Flat hierarchies
- Good working environment
- Company’s own training academy
Desired Skills:
- automation
- mechatronics
- electro-mechanical