Payment Solutions Architect

Tertiary Education Essential

10-15 years’ experience in regulated payments environment (Acquiring Insurance, Card and/or Merchants

Payment’s knowledge within card acquiring and card issuance environment

Solid understanding of Delivery techniques:

Methodologies, Agile advantageous

5 years’ experience in payments solution architect/ or similar role

Able to design payments architecture

Firm grasp of legal and regulatory requirements within in the PCI DSS Environment

POPIA, PCI and association mandates

Deep knowledge of Visa & Master card settlement and payment processes

