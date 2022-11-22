Payment Solutions Architect

Nov 22, 2022

  • Tertiary Education Essential

  • 10-15 years’ experience in regulated payments environment (Acquiring Insurance, Card and/or Merchants

  • Payment’s knowledge within card acquiring and card issuance environment

  • Solid understanding of Delivery techniques:

  • Methodologies, Agile advantageous

  • 5 years’ experience in payments solution architect/ or similar role

  • Able to design payments architecture

  • Firm grasp of legal and regulatory requirements within in the PCI DSS Environment

  • POPIA, PCI and association mandates

  • Deep knowledge of Visa & Master card settlement and payment processes

If you have not received feedback within 14 days from submission, please accept your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • payments

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *