Payment Solutions Architect

-
Tertiary Education Essential
-
10-15 years’ experience in regulated payments environment (Acquiring Insurance, Card and/or Merchants
-
Payment’s knowledge within card acquiring and card issuance environment
-
Solid understanding of Delivery techniques:
-
Methodologies, Agile advantageous
-
5 years’ experience in payments solution architect/ or similar role
-
Able to design payments architecture
-
Firm grasp of legal and regulatory requirements within in the PCI DSS Environment
-
POPIA, PCI and association mandates
-
Deep knowledge of Visa & Master card settlement and payment processes
If you have not received feedback within 14 days from submission, please accept your application was unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- payments
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree