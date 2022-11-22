Planned Maintenance Reporting Analyst at South Deep Gold Mine – Gauteng Westonaria

POSITION: Planned Maintenance Reporting Analyst

JOB GRADING: C-Upper

DEPARTMENT: Engineering – Asset Management

SITE: South Deep Gold Mine

The Planned Maintenance Reporting Analyst is accountable for ensuring data integrity and, developing and generating planning, control systems and maintenance information and reports to enable Engineering Asset Management trend analysis and decision support.

Minimum Requirements:

* Grade 12 / N3

* N6 or B-Tech in Engineering discipline with a minimum of 2 years’ experience post qualification maintenance or asset management

* Min of 3 years’ experience relating to data analysis

* Self-reliant contributor with distinctive proficiency in continuous improvement with a minimum experience of 2 years work experience in industry environment

* Excellent analytical ability

* Strong planning, prioritizing and organization skills

* Demonstrated track record of continuous improvement

* Advanced SAP Planned Maintenance or related Maintenance Management Systems Knowledge

* Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk-based medical examination at the Gold Fields Occupational Health Centre and pass a Heat Tolerance Screening test, and such other tests as may be required to assess the applicant’s suitability for employment

* Must have proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or be fully vaccinated by the date of the commencement of employment

Key Competencies:

* Knowledge of Mining equipment

* Knowledge of computer literacy with Experience in Computerised Maintenance Management Systems (SAP)

* Advanced proficiency in planned maintenance, associated data analytics, reporting and presentations

* Advanced understanding of planned maintenance interfaces with procurement, logistics and financial systems

* Natural collaborator and ability to work autonomously, use initiative and independent problem-solving skills

* Advanced Microsoft Office Suite, especially Excel

Duties and Responsibilities:

* Demonstrate an overriding commitment to health, safety, and environment responsibility

* Develop, refine, and maintain overall Asset Management system reporting an analytics schedule upon which to define and deliver regular reporting requirements

* Engage and collaborate with Engineering, operational and support teams to map out Asset Management System Architecture to enable accurate data sourcing, interfaces, and interdependencies

* Conduct and maintain Asset Management master data assurance schedule to ensure data accuracy and integrity and implement required remedial actions

* Develop, recommend, and maintain processes and procedures relating to planned maintenance and data management including alignment thereof to ISO 55000 certification processes

* Develop and maintain the creation of standard reports to improve maintenance quality, machine availability and reliability.

* Perform data analysis on the different fleets and sections and any ad hoc investigations that may aide the function

* Stemming from the analysis to inform planners of possible improvements and enhancements to the data integrity and the overall planned maintenance/asset management systems and processes

* Provide support information to any improvement projects initiated by asset management/planned maintenance

Closing Date: 29 November 2022

Please note that the Gold Fields code of conduct strictly prohibits the exchange of any payment as part of its recruitment process.

Gold Fields is committed to the achievement and maintenance of diversity and equity in employment

NOTE: all relevant certificates must be attached to your CV in order to be considered for shortlisting

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Planned Maintenance

SAP

Advanced Microsoft Office Suite

