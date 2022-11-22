SAP Consultant – R1876 – Gauteng Pretoria

Nov 22, 2022

Contract Ends December 2024
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • SAP Consultant Expert

  • Attend workshops and meetings to obtain business requirements (leading and facilitating when required)
  • Create System Proposals/Functional designs based on the business requirements.
  • Review development requests and release plans to determine and resolve any conflicts between current and proposed functionality.
  • Collaborate with Super Users and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.
  • Configure and deliver SAP solutions including enduser documentation, processes, and training as required by the Project
  • Provide 3rd level support as and when required
  • Work from functional/business requirements to design and develop data sources (activate standard data sources, enhance existing data sources and create custom data sources).
  • Technically Develop Customer Specific Solutions, with adaptability, portability, and re-usability
  • Work from functional/business specifications to develop BW reports primarily using BEX
  • Work with the SAP BW team to meet reporting requirements and test the project deliverables
  • Document test plans and complete Unit Testing of developed objects and reports

Additional Requirements

  • ITSM
  • BMW Agile Working Model
  • BMW Agile Tool Chain – Jira, Confluence, YPA, Xra

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • Jira
  • AWS

