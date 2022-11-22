SAP Consultant – R1876

Contract Ends December 2024
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- SAP Consultant Expert
- Attend workshops and meetings to obtain business requirements (leading and facilitating when required)
- Create System Proposals/Functional designs based on the business requirements.
- Review development requests and release plans to determine and resolve any conflicts between current and proposed functionality.
- Collaborate with Super Users and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.
- Configure and deliver SAP solutions including enduser documentation, processes, and training as required by the Project
- Provide 3rd level support as and when required
- Work from functional/business requirements to design and develop data sources (activate standard data sources, enhance existing data sources and create custom data sources).
- Technically Develop Customer Specific Solutions, with adaptability, portability, and re-usability
- Work from functional/business specifications to develop BW reports primarily using BEX
- Work with the SAP BW team to meet reporting requirements and test the project deliverables
- Document test plans and complete Unit Testing of developed objects and reports
Additional Requirements
- ITSM
- BMW Agile Working Model
- BMW Agile Tool Chain – Jira, Confluence, YPA, Xra
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Jira
- AWS