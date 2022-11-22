Scrum Master

Work Experience:

Minimum Requirements:

Experience playing the Scrum Master role for at least one year for a Scrum Team

Preferably, in addition to the above:

Experience playing the Scrum Master role for at least two years for a Scrum team.

Experience being on multiple Scrum teams in a variety of different contexts (different team sizes, different organizations, different cultures, co-located vs. distributed, etc)

Track record of continued and recent education in Scrum, including training, conferences, user groups, self-study, etc.

Experience applying a wide variety of well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach(example: numerous Burndown techniques, numerous Retrospective formats, handling bugs,etc)

Previous experience as a collaborative leader

Working knowledge of Jira

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES

Minimum Requirements:

Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency

Knowledge of numerous well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach (example: numerous Burndown techniques, numerous Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc)

The ability to distinguish between what “is Scrum” what is “not Scrum”

Preferably, in addition to the above:

Knowledge of other approaches discussed in the Agile space: XP, Kanban, Nexus, LeSS, SAFe, Crystal, FDD, etc

Knowledge and/or experience with widely successful Agile techniques: User Stories, ATDD, TDD, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Pairing, Automated Testing, Agile Games

Applicable knowledge of the technologies used by the team

Qualification:

Minimum Requirements:

Matric

First level Scrum Master certification (PSM I, CSM )

Post-matric education with subjects related to IT, project management and business

Preferably, in addition to the above:

Second or Third level Scrum Master certification (PSM II, PSM III, CSP, CTC)

Formal qualification in project management, e.g. PMI;

University education with business-related subjects;

Certificate of Competence (Short-term insurance) or better

Desired Skills:

Scrum Master

PSM

Agile

Scrum

