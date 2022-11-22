Work Experience:
Minimum Requirements:
- Experience playing the Scrum Master role for at least one year for a Scrum Team
Preferably, in addition to the above:
- Experience playing the Scrum Master role for at least two years for a Scrum team.
- Experience being on multiple Scrum teams in a variety of different contexts (different team sizes, different organizations, different cultures, co-located vs. distributed, etc)
- Track record of continued and recent education in Scrum, including training, conferences, user groups, self-study, etc.
- Experience applying a wide variety of well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach(example: numerous Burndown techniques, numerous Retrospective formats, handling bugs,etc)
- Previous experience as a collaborative leader
- Working knowledge of Jira
TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES
Minimum Requirements:
- Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency
- Knowledge of numerous well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach (example: numerous Burndown techniques, numerous Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc)
- The ability to distinguish between what “is Scrum” what is “not Scrum”
Preferably, in addition to the above:
- Knowledge of other approaches discussed in the Agile space: XP, Kanban, Nexus, LeSS, SAFe, Crystal, FDD, etc
- Knowledge and/or experience with widely successful Agile techniques: User Stories, ATDD, TDD, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Pairing, Automated Testing, Agile Games
- Applicable knowledge of the technologies used by the team
Qualification:
Minimum Requirements:
-
Matric
-
First level Scrum Master certification (PSM I, CSM )
- Post-matric education with subjects related to IT, project management and business
Preferably, in addition to the above:
-
Second or Third level Scrum Master certification (PSM II, PSM III, CSP, CTC)
-
Formal qualification in project management, e.g. PMI;
- University education with business-related subjects;
- Certificate of Competence (Short-term insurance) or better
Desired Skills:
- Scrum Master
- PSM
- Agile
- Scrum