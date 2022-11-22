Scrum Master

Nov 22, 2022

Work Experience:

Minimum Requirements:

  • Experience playing the Scrum Master role for at least one year for a Scrum Team

Preferably, in addition to the above:

  • Experience playing the Scrum Master role for at least two years for a Scrum team.
  • Experience being on multiple Scrum teams in a variety of different contexts (different team sizes, different organizations, different cultures, co-located vs. distributed, etc)
  • Track record of continued and recent education in Scrum, including training, conferences, user groups, self-study, etc.
  • Experience applying a wide variety of well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach(example: numerous Burndown techniques, numerous Retrospective formats, handling bugs,etc)
  • Previous experience as a collaborative leader
  • Working knowledge of Jira

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES

Minimum Requirements:

  • Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency
  • Knowledge of numerous well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach (example: numerous Burndown techniques, numerous Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc)
  • The ability to distinguish between what “is Scrum” what is “not Scrum”

Preferably, in addition to the above:

  • Knowledge of other approaches discussed in the Agile space: XP, Kanban, Nexus, LeSS, SAFe, Crystal, FDD, etc
  • Knowledge and/or experience with widely successful Agile techniques: User Stories, ATDD, TDD, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Pairing, Automated Testing, Agile Games
  • Applicable knowledge of the technologies used by the team

Qualification:

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric

  • First level Scrum Master certification (PSM I, CSM )

  • Post-matric education with subjects related to IT, project management and business

Preferably, in addition to the above:

  • Second or Third level Scrum Master certification (PSM II, PSM III, CSP, CTC)

  • Formal qualification in project management, e.g. PMI;

  • University education with business-related subjects;
  • Certificate of Competence (Short-term insurance) or better

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum Master
  • PSM
  • Agile
  • Scrum

