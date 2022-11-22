Senior Application and Solutions Architect (Electronics – KZN)

Nov 22, 2022

Our client in the Electronics sector requires a Senior Application and Solutions Architect in Umhlanga, KZN
The Objective of this role:

  • To serve as Technical Design Lead, to develop, integrate, deploy, maintain, and support Telematics/Information systems
  • Establish security measures which enables Data Security
  • Architecting applications and services to support product/service strategy
  • Lead integrations
  • Technical Leadership to team of developers, business analysts and software architects
  • Implement data storage to comply with POPIA and GDPR
  • Maintain incident tracking systems
  • Responsible for Global Deployment strategies (EU and SA)

Minimum requirements:

  • 8-10 years’ experience in relevant industry
  • 5 years’ experience as Software Developer or Solution Architect
  • Hands-on experience in variety of database technologies and database development
  • Cloud services experience
  • Prior experience in a technical leadership position

  • Experience in web applications, software architecture, SQL Server, C#, mobile (native, cross platform and hybrid)

  • Experience developing and maintaining backend systems (Web services, Restful APIs, Windows Services)
  • Experience with cloud technologies such as Microsoft Azure, Google cloud or AWS
  • Experience with automation, debugging, performance profiling and optimization
  • Experience with API Management in public cloud – strongly preferred

Apply Online

Desired Skills:

  • software developer
  • solutions architech
  • C#
  • Azure
  • AWS
  • telematics

