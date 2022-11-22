Senior Application and Solutions Architect (Electronics – KZN)

Our client in the Electronics sector requires a Senior Application and Solutions Architect in Umhlanga, KZN
The Objective of this role:
- To serve as Technical Design Lead, to develop, integrate, deploy, maintain, and support Telematics/Information systems
- Establish security measures which enables Data Security
- Architecting applications and services to support product/service strategy
- Lead integrations
- Technical Leadership to team of developers, business analysts and software architects
- Implement data storage to comply with POPIA and GDPR
- Maintain incident tracking systems
- Responsible for Global Deployment strategies (EU and SA)
Minimum requirements:
- 8-10 years’ experience in relevant industry
- 5 years’ experience as Software Developer or Solution Architect
- Hands-on experience in variety of database technologies and database development
- Cloud services experience
- Prior experience in a technical leadership position
- Experience in web applications, software architecture, SQL Server, C#, mobile (native, cross platform and hybrid)
- Experience developing and maintaining backend systems (Web services, Restful APIs, Windows Services)
- Experience with cloud technologies such as Microsoft Azure, Google cloud or AWS
- Experience with automation, debugging, performance profiling and optimization
- Experience with API Management in public cloud – strongly preferred
Apply Online or email [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- software developer
- solutions architech
- C#
- Azure
- AWS
- telematics