Senior Application and Solutions Architect (Electronics – KZN)

Our client in the Electronics sector requires a Senior Application and Solutions Architect in Umhlanga, KZN

The Objective of this role:

To serve as Technical Design Lead, to develop, integrate, deploy, maintain, and support Telematics/Information systems

Establish security measures which enables Data Security

Architecting applications and services to support product/service strategy

Lead integrations

Technical Leadership to team of developers, business analysts and software architects

Implement data storage to comply with POPIA and GDPR

Maintain incident tracking systems

Responsible for Global Deployment strategies (EU and SA)

Minimum requirements:

8-10 years’ experience in relevant industry

5 years’ experience as Software Developer or Solution Architect

Hands-on experience in variety of database technologies and database development

Cloud services experience

Prior experience in a technical leadership position

Experience in web applications, software architecture, SQL Server, C#, mobile (native, cross platform and hybrid)

Experience developing and maintaining backend systems (Web services, Restful APIs, Windows Services)

Experience with cloud technologies such as Microsoft Azure, Google cloud or AWS

Experience with automation, debugging, performance profiling and optimization

Experience with API Management in public cloud – strongly preferred

Desired Skills:

software developer

solutions architech

C#

Azure

AWS

telematics

