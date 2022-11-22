Senior Database Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Requirements:
Diploma or Degree in IT Administration, MCSE, MCDBA SQL and DATABASE Design etc.
5 years’ experience in database administration in advanced stage with proven track record
Experience with Windows Server 2016 and up
Experience with SQL [Phone Number Removed]; with proper disk configuration and layout to support large, scalable SQL Server Environments
Microsoft SSRS, SSIS, SSAS
Virtual Server Experience, AZURE and/or AWS experience is an advantage
Testing new versions of the database management system (DBMS)
SQL Develop custom database object (T-SQL Scripts, Stored procedures, Tables, views and functions
Provide administration of database systems: Installations, upgrades, configuration, migration, consolidation, monitoring, tuning and maintenance
If you have not received feedback within 14 days from submission, please accept your application was unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- azure
- t sql
- SSIS
- ssas
- SSRS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree