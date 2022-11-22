Senior Database Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Requirements:

Diploma or Degree in IT Administration, MCSE, MCDBA SQL and DATABASE Design etc.

5 years’ experience in database administration in advanced stage with proven track record

Experience with Windows Server 2016 and up

Experience with SQL [Phone Number Removed]; with proper disk configuration and layout to support large, scalable SQL Server Environments

Microsoft SSRS, SSIS, SSAS

Virtual Server Experience, AZURE and/or AWS experience is an advantage

Testing new versions of the database management system (DBMS)

SQL Develop custom database object (T-SQL Scripts, Stored procedures, Tables, views and functions