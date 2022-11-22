Senior Database Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Nov 22, 2022

Requirements:

  • Diploma or Degree in IT Administration, MCSE, MCDBA SQL and DATABASE Design etc.

  • 5 years’ experience in database administration in advanced stage with proven track record

  • Experience with Windows Server 2016 and up

  • Experience with SQL [Phone Number Removed]; with proper disk configuration and layout to support large, scalable SQL Server Environments

  • Microsoft SSRS, SSIS, SSAS

  • Virtual Server Experience, AZURE and/or AWS experience is an advantage

  • Testing new versions of the database management system (DBMS)

  • SQL Develop custom database object (T-SQL Scripts, Stored procedures, Tables, views and functions

  • Provide administration of database systems: Installations, upgrades, configuration, migration, consolidation, monitoring, tuning and maintenance

Desired Skills:

  • azure
  • t sql
  • SSIS
  • ssas
  • SSRS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

