Senior Developer

One of the Leading food retail chain stores is currently seeking the expertise and skill set of a Senior Developer to join onto their amazing team on a perm bases.

The Senior Developer will be part of a team engaging in new projects while delivering continuous support to current projects as well.

Location:

Kwa-Zulu Natal

Key skill attributes:

Solid C# skills

ASP.Net Core

ASP.Net Web API

ASP.Net Web Services

Javascript

SQL DB

Experience:

8 years as a developer

Software Development Design

Software Development Methodology

Working in an Agile environment

Don’t shoot for Great>>>>>>>>>>>>>Shoot for Amazing

Desired Skills:

ASP.Net core

Design Patterns

Web services

SQL

