Senior Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

BSc Information Technology/Computer Degree or similar

4 years hands on programming

Experience and knowledge of Financial interfaces and technologies such as ISO8583, MasterCard, Visa, 3D Secure

Experience with the following: #GIT, #MS SQL, #SOAP, #XML, #HTTP(S), #REST, #JSON

Experience and knowledge of #Web Technologies

Extensive MS SQL Server experience

Knowledge and experience in MS SQL Tables, store procedures etc.

High level understanding of the frameworks in the Java Technology Stack

Competent in #SPRING, #HIBERNATE, #AWS INFRASTRUCTURE, #LINUX CENTOS, #UBUNTU, #MSSQL, #POSTGRES, #DYNAMODB

