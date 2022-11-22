Senior Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

-
BSc Information Technology/Computer Degree or similar
-
4 years hands on programming
-
Experience and knowledge of Financial interfaces and technologies such as ISO8583, MasterCard, Visa, 3D Secure
-
Experience with the following: #GIT, #MS SQL, #SOAP, #XML, #HTTP(S), #REST, #JSON
-
Experience and knowledge of #Web Technologies
-
Extensive MS SQL Server experience
-
Knowledge and experience in MS SQL Tables, store procedures etc.
-
High level understanding of the frameworks in the Java Technology Stack
-
Competent in #SPRING, #HIBERNATE, #AWS INFRASTRUCTURE, #LINUX CENTOS, #UBUNTU, #MSSQL, #POSTGRES, #DYNAMODB
Desired Skills:
- git
- ubuntu
- mssql
- Java
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree