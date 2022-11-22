Senior Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Nov 22, 2022

  • BSc Information Technology/Computer Degree or similar

  • 4 years hands on programming

  • Experience and knowledge of Financial interfaces and technologies such as ISO8583, MasterCard, Visa, 3D Secure

  • Experience with the following: #GIT, #MS SQL, #SOAP, #XML, #HTTP(S), #REST, #JSON

  • Experience and knowledge of #Web Technologies

  • Extensive MS SQL Server experience

  • Knowledge and experience in MS SQL Tables, store procedures etc.

  • High level understanding of the frameworks in the Java Technology Stack

  • Competent in #SPRING, #HIBERNATE, #AWS INFRASTRUCTURE, #LINUX CENTOS, #UBUNTU, #MSSQL, #POSTGRES, #DYNAMODB

Desired Skills:

  • git
  • ubuntu
  • mssql
  • Java

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

