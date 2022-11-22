Senior Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Nov 22, 2022

One of the Leading food retail chain stores is currently seeking the expertise and skill set of a Senior Developer to join onto their amazing team on a perm bases.

The Senior Developer will be part of a team engaging in new projects while delivering continuous support to current projects as well.

Location:

  • Kwa-Zulu Natal

Key skill attributes:

  • Solid C# skills
  • ASP.Net Core
  • ASP.Net Web API
  • ASP.Net Web Services
  • Javascript
  • SQL DB

Experience:

  • 8 years as a developer
  • Software Development Design
  • Software Development Methodology
  • Working in an Agile environment

Desired Skills:

  • ASP.Net core
  • Design Patterns
  • Web services
  • SQL

