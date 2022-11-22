Senior Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

One of the Leading food retail chain stores is currently seeking the expertise and skill set of a Senior Developer to join onto their amazing team on a perm bases.
The Senior Developer will be part of a team engaging in new projects while delivering continuous support to current projects as well.
Location:
- Kwa-Zulu Natal
Key skill attributes:
- Solid C# skills
- ASP.Net Core
- ASP.Net Web API
- ASP.Net Web Services
- Javascript
- SQL DB
Experience:
- 8 years as a developer
- Software Development Design
- Software Development Methodology
- Working in an Agile environment
Don’t shoot for Great>>>>>>>>>>>>>Shoot for Amazing
