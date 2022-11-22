Senior Front End Developer (JavaScript, JQuery) JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

If you possess a keen eye and passion for visual web design, then an innovative electronic procurement specialist in Joburg wants you as their next Snr Front End Developer to work on existing and new projects. An individual who is pro-active and able to follow instructions clearly to complete projects with minimal supervision. Candidates should have good communication skills, inquisitive by nature investigating and understanding their project fully and willing to take on responsibility for code and applications developed. Candidate must have a keen eye and passion for visual web design. Essential tech stack experience includes JavaScript, Raw HTML, MVC Controllers, ReactJS and jQuery.

DUTIES:

° Closely follow project plan to develop software.

° Multitask on a range of projects and tasks simultaneously, defining priorities and ensuring efficiency.

° Meet deadlines and timelines as determined in the planning phase.

° Adhere to agreed upon standards for code, as set and determined by the relevant development project manager.

° Generate and maintain effective and efficient high-quality code.

° Use effective and efficient components & techniques to implement solutions.

° Ensure all work is versioned and backed up according to company standards.

° Support and maintain current and legacy products (bug fixing).

° Provide timeous, efficient, and effective feedback on project status to development project managers and other stakeholders.

° Collaborate with other developers and testing department to ensure that all work is tested, benchmarked, and fulfills functional requirements before submission.

REQUIREMENTS:

° Matric Certificate.

° Minimum experience of 7 years of front-end web development preferred.

° Bachelor’s degree in information technology, computer science or similar field.

° Raw HTML, JQUERY and CSS.

° MVC solutions in Visual Studio. MVC Views using Razor.

° Experience with ReactJs.

° JavaScript, JQUERY and CSS to manipulate HTML elements.

° JavaScript and JQUERY to manipulate and communicate with MVC controllers.

° Producing visually attractive, stylish, and functional Web sites with HTML and JavaScript.

Advantageous –

° Experience working in an Agile Team will be advantageous.

