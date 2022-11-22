Senior .Net Developer

Nov 22, 2022

Essential Experience (Banking Industry)

  • Deep experience of the Azure Platform and .NET framework and related technologies: C#, .Net Web API Rest API.
  • Must have advanced experience in Object oriented programming, data structures, software design patterns,
  • Experience in Agile / Kanban.
  • Experience with APIM, App Services, Function Apps
  • Azure Authentication & Authorization
  • Release Management and CI/CD pipeline deployment (ADO, ARM & Bicep)
  • PowerShell & Azure CLI

Advantageous Experience

  • Experience with using Open API specification for designing and consuming API’s
  • Experience with integration and cloud design patterns

Desired Skills:

  • C#.Net Development
  • Azure
  • API Rest API
  • Agile
  • Kanban
  • APIM
  • CI/CD Pipeline
  • Powershell
  • Azure CLI

