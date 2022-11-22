Senior .Net Developer

Essential Experience (Banking Industry)
- Deep experience of the Azure Platform and .NET framework and related technologies: C#, .Net Web API Rest API.
- Must have advanced experience in Object oriented programming, data structures, software design patterns,
- Experience in Agile / Kanban.
- Experience with APIM, App Services, Function Apps
- Azure Authentication & Authorization
- Release Management and CI/CD pipeline deployment (ADO, ARM & Bicep)
- PowerShell & Azure CLI
Advantageous Experience
- Experience with using Open API specification for designing and consuming API’s
- Experience with integration and cloud design patterns
