Senior software dev

Mid-Level Systems Engineer

Exposure to mobile technologies and integration, such as bot building and others a plus

Strong database skills, including database design, optimisation and management

Full knowledge of API development and integration and such as REST, using tools like Postman

Full understanding of development coding practices and patterns, including OOP and MVC

Full understanding of source control management principles, including exposure to at least one VCS, preferably Git / Github

Minimum requirements:



Developer related qualification (preferable)

Minimum 4 years development experience with Open source technologies (Pref. Solid development experience using PHP and/or Laravel)

HTML5, CSS3 and JS knowledge, with some understanding of jQuery or similar

Desired Skills:

Systems Engineer

PHP

Laravel

