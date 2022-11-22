Software Developer Manager (NGO) – KwaZulu-Natal saon_careerjunctionza_state

Our USA client in the NGO sector requires a Software Development Manager in Ballito, KZN

Reporting to the Chief of Staff (USA)

Overview of the NGO: Anti-human Trafficking & Child Orphanages

Objective: To Build platforms to help combat the above

Responsibilities:

Leading and overseeing a small team of International software developers

Tech stack: Django, AngularJS, and React

Assist and take charge of a key project consisting of custom data collection and web analysis application (develop and constant improvement)

Database build

Task management systems currently needs to migrate from Google Sheets to database

Spend a significant amount of time coding as the team is small

As the team grows, responsibilities will naturally shift

Requirements:

Experience required: Django, AngularJS, and React

8 years overall experience in a technology role

Experience as a full stack developer

5 years management experience

Strategic thinking and strong business acumen

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, capable of assessing complex issues and finding systematic solutions

Well-versed in current technological trends and familiar with a variety of business concepts

In-depth knowledge of web systems architecture, design, and development

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Ability to multi-task and manage various projects simultaneously

Hands on experience with complex project management

Travel: Internationally, 4-6 weeks (spread over multiple short trips)

$[Phone Number Removed]; USD

