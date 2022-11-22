Software Developer Manager (NGO) – KwaZulu-Natal saon_careerjunctionza_state

Nov 22, 2022

Our USA client in the NGO sector requires a Software Development Manager in Ballito, KZN
Reporting to the Chief of Staff (USA)
Overview of the NGO: Anti-human Trafficking & Child Orphanages
Objective: To Build platforms to help combat the above

Responsibilities:

  • Leading and overseeing a small team of International software developers
  • Tech stack: Django, AngularJS, and React
  • Assist and take charge of a key project consisting of custom data collection and web analysis application (develop and constant improvement)
  • Database build
  • Task management systems currently needs to migrate from Google Sheets to database
  • Spend a significant amount of time coding as the team is small
  • As the team grows, responsibilities will naturally shift

Requirements:

  • Experience required: Django, AngularJS, and React
  • 8 years overall experience in a technology role
  • Experience as a full stack developer
  • 5 years management experience
  • Strategic thinking and strong business acumen
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, capable of assessing complex issues and finding systematic solutions
  • Well-versed in current technological trends and familiar with a variety of business concepts
  • In-depth knowledge of web systems architecture, design, and development
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills
  • Ability to multi-task and manage various projects simultaneously
  • Hands on experience with complex project management
  • Travel: Internationally, 4-6 weeks (spread over multiple short trips)

$[Phone Number Removed]; USD

Desired Skills:

  • software developer
  • team lead
  • React
  • angular
  • django

