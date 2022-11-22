Software Developer Manager (NGO)

Our USA client in the NGO sector requires a Software Development Manager in Ballito, KZN
Reporting to the Chief of Staff (USA)
Overview of the NGO: Anti-human Trafficking & Child Orphanages
Objective: To Build platforms to help combat the above
Responsibilities:
- Leading and overseeing a small team of International software developers
- Tech stack: Django, AngularJS, and React
- Assist and take charge of a key project consisting of custom data collection and web analysis application (develop and constant improvement)
- Database build
- Task management systems currently needs to migrate from Google Sheets to database
- Spend a significant amount of time coding as the team is small
- As the team grows, responsibilities will naturally shift
Requirements:
- Experience required: Django, AngularJS, and React
- 8 years overall experience in a technology role
- Experience as a full stack developer
- 5 years management experience
- Strategic thinking and strong business acumen
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, capable of assessing complex issues and finding systematic solutions
- Well-versed in current technological trends and familiar with a variety of business concepts
- In-depth knowledge of web systems architecture, design, and development
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Ability to multi-task and manage various projects simultaneously
- Hands on experience with complex project management
- Travel: Internationally, 4-6 weeks (spread over multiple short trips)
$[Phone Number Removed]; USD
Desired Skills:
- software developer
- team lead
- React
- angular
- django