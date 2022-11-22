Software Developer – SED06R

Nov 22, 2022

Contract Ends December 2024
Hybrid: Midrand/Home Office rotation

  • Software Developer

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organization
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks
  • Comfortable with applicable development tools

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Problem solving capabilities
  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
  • Strong presentation skills
  • Above-board work ethics
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Willing and able to travel internationally

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • C#
  • AWS

