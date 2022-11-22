Software Developer – SED06R

Contract Ends December 2024
Hybrid: Midrand/Home Office rotation
- Software Developer
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organization
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Comfortable with applicable development tools
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Problem solving capabilities
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
- Strong presentation skills
- Above-board work ethics
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Willing and able to travel internationally
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- C#
- AWS