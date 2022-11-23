Business Systems Analyst

Business Systems Support Analyst role open at our client in the Financial Services indusry.



The functions of the Business Systems Support Analyst is to assist the operations and development team to ensure the efficient and smooth running of functional processes. The role includes understanding the queries of the operation teams and developing reusable, quality and scalable business solutions closely aligned to the requirements set out by the business.

Responsibilities and Duties

Developing strategies for standardising and consolidating processes using robust applications such as Alteryx and SQL to assist operations with NAV Reporting and Fund Accounting processes

Assist with the automation of manual tasks through the development and implementation of software solutions

Identify, develop, and execute data analysis to monitor operational performance to increase efficiencies

Taking requests from the Development Team to develop and maintain new and ongoing projects

Manage competing priorities, multiple work streams and meet tight deadlines

Be able to be part of a Project Team by understanding project and business analysis processes

Process Documentation

Project Management and Prioritisation

Technical Skills

Microsoft Office Applications (Excel, Word, Powerpoint)

Any Programming Language (C++, Java, Python, VBA)

Jira/Confluence

SQL

Alteryx (Advantageous)

Knowledge on Finance and Accounting (Advantageous)

Experience, Technical Requirements and Qualifications:

Tertiary qualification in Information Systems or Computer Science or Finance & Accounting

An understanding of Investment Administration / Asset Management (preferable)

Skills in programming

Performance Indicators

Meeting project deadlines

Attending to requests and queries timeously

Follow-up and completing ongoing queries

High Attention to detail

Continues Process Improvement

Flexibility: a talent for adjusting quickly to rapid change, with a strong sense of urgency and ability to work well under pressure

Team Player: a reliable team member, experience in working effectively with others in a team setting and able to take in other ideas as well as constructive criticism from team members

Commitment: the dedication to achieve goals; and to continuously improve professional and personal development

Responsibility and Initiative: a self-starter who can bring fresh ideas to the table and occasionally work independently in an efficient and responsible manner

Ability to take ownership of assigned projects within the development, testing and maintenance phases.

Compliance, Regulatory & Risk Management

Ensure adherence to the groups Internal Controls standards, systems and procedures and that appropriate standards are maintained in all aspects of operational risk which is endorsed by subsequent audits (mandatory)

To fully comply with all applicable laws and rules of any applicable regulators (mandatory)

To communicate and escalate potential issues in a prompt and effective manner (mandatory)

To adhere to the Groups policies on conflicts of interest, personal account dealing and gifts and entertainment at all times (mandatory)

To report promptly any knowledge or suspicion of money laundering activities to the Company’s MLRO (mandatory)

To understand, follow and demonstrate compliance with all relevant internal and external rules, regulations and procedures that apply to the conduct of the business in which you are involved, specifically Internal Controls and any Compliance policies including, relevant Group Compliance policies. (mandatory)

To be aware of the Operational Risks associated with your role and act in a manner that takes account of these risks and the relevant controls. (mandatory)

To follow the Group’s Treating Customers Fairly (TCF) Policy, consider how TCF affects your role and act in a manner which helps to ensure fair outcomes for clients. (mandatory)

Desired Skills:

data analysis

programming

Python

SQL

Alteryx

project managment

Learn more/Apply for this position