Business Systems Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Business Systems Analyst
My client is looking for a Business Systems Analyst to join the team working closely with software developers. Must have relevant Degree in Computer Science / Engineering or Business, coupled with minimum of 5 years’ experience working as an analyst (business/ systems) on software and process re-engineering projects.
Required experience in Software testing, understanding IT software products & development and working on projects following Agile project methodology. Must be skilled in implementing automation solutions & conducting impact & gap analysis. Contact me today for more info!
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- impact analysis
- gap analysis
- feasability studies
- software testing
- automation