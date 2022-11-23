C# Developer

PLEASE NOTE: We are looking for Developers who can build a system from scratch and do not need hand holding.

This is a fully remote position, but there are in-office meetings perhaps once/twice a month.

Our client, an entrepreneurial financial institution, is looking for a bright, hard-working new team member for their fast-paced environment to work on data heavy CRM systems in their actuarial environment. You have to be able to hit the ground running.

They value go-getters who are results driven, with solid experience and the ability to work independently in the team environment. You love solving problems!

Experience and Education Required:

Completed, relevant university degree

Excellent communication skills

A minimum of 3+ years solid commercial development experience in C#

A minimum of 3+ years’ experience with MS SQL and queries

A minimum of 3+ years Office experience particularly Access

Any Object Oriented Language experience e.g. TSQL, Java – Any Relational DB experience

Angular/Javascript Development – Frontend development experience (advantageous)

Responsibilities:

Programming mostly in C#

Stored Procedures, data manipulation and queries in TSQL

In-house Applications development

Debugging issues of in-house environment

Some Front end development

Client Support

Desired Skills:

C#

MS SQL

TSQL

Angular

Javascript

Stored procedures

data manipulation

CRM systems

application development

debugging

client support

Office

Access

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Employer & Job Benefits:

Overtime billing by the hour

Profit share scheme

30 days annual leave

Pension

Insurance

