Cobol Developer at Universal Healthcare

PURPOSE OF THE JOB: To be responsible for a specified set of applications that relate to specific products. To achieve the development priorities in accordance with project deadlines and agreed [URL Removed] be support the rest of the Stratus Development Team

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Ensure the delivery of a holistic solution that addresses the customer needs. Conducts and schedules the necessary brainstorming sessions proactively to drive the process.

Perform the role of IT subproject manager for allocated projects that affect the Stratus Front-end System Development

Identify applications that require improvement to address performance issues

Monitor trends (e.g. incidents, AQDev tickets) and identify and implement continuous improvement activities to address negative trends.

Ensure that all relevant procedures are documented and trained, including the “operationalisation” procedures where operators and SQA require training prior to implementation.

SKILLS REQUIREMENT

Cobol development experience required

Experience in a batch or transactional environment is advantageous – plus and understanding of the interdependency of departments

Experience in Systems Analysis and Design, Programming, System Support and Training

POS Systems on Stratus Platform beneficial

C or C++ programing experience (utilities and comms)

THE EMPLOYMENT EQUITY APPROACH OF UNIVERSAL HEALTHCARE BROADLY AIMS TO: Foster diversity in the workplace. Promote equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through the elimination of all forms of unfair discrimination

Desired Skills:

cobol

Systems Analysis

About The Employer:

Universal is a proud healthcare services group that is turning heads in the industry.

Our comprehensive and full integrated portfolio of services set a new benchmark in care management. Our brand promise is to deliver healthcare that combines business intelligence with excellence in healthcare management, packaged to meet each medical scheme and its members’ needs.

If you want to contribute significantly to the growth and development of an innovative company, be challenged in a line of work that really impacts people’s lives for good and engage in fantastic team environment, we’d like to hear from you.

