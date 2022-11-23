Data Architect

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Solutions Architect.
This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Skills Required:
- Data Intelligence Architecture expertise
- Experience in Solution Architecture
- Expertise in Data Intelligence and Business Intelligence
- Awareness of MS Power BI, SAP Analytics Platform
- Knowledge of Qlikview
- AWS or MA Azure Experience
- Awareness of Tableau, Qlik, MS PowerBI, or other BI tools
- At least 3 years Python programming experience
- JavaScript & TypeScript experience
- At least 3 years’ experience building big data pipelines (ETL, SQL, etc
- Experienced in using GitHub for version controlling of software
- AWS Certifications beneficial
