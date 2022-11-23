Data Architect

Nov 23, 2022

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Solutions Architect.

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Skills Required:

  • Data Intelligence Architecture expertise
  • Experience in Solution Architecture
  • Expertise in Data Intelligence and Business Intelligence
  • Awareness of MS Power BI, SAP Analytics Platform
  • Knowledge of Qlikview
  • AWS or MA Azure Experience
  • Awareness of Tableau, Qlik, MS PowerBI, or other BI tools
  • At least 3 years Python programming experience
  • JavaScript & TypeScript experience
  • At least 3 years’ experience building big data pipelines (ETL, SQL, etc
  • Experienced in using GitHub for version controlling of software
  • AWS Certifications beneficial

Don’t waste time, apply now!

