Data Architect – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Solutions Architect.

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Skills Required:

Data Intelligence Architecture expertise

Experience in Solution Architecture

Expertise in Data Intelligence and Business Intelligence

Awareness of MS Power BI, SAP Analytics Platform

Knowledge of Qlikview

AWS or MA Azure Experience

Awareness of Tableau, Qlik, MS PowerBI, or other BI tools

At least 3 years Python programming experience

JavaScript & TypeScript experience

At least 3 years’ experience building big data pipelines (ETL, SQL, etc

Experienced in using GitHub for version controlling of software

AWS Certifications beneficial

Desired Skills:

