Delphi Developer at Universal Healthcare – Gauteng Sunninghill

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

To take responsibility for a holistic solution by developing code for new projects, sub-projects or changes, additions, or enhancements to existing projects and drive the business solution to meet specific business requirements. To receive guidance and coaching on design and approach for more complex projects.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Design changes, additions or enhancements to existing systems as per relevant specification.

Take responsibility for holistic solution and to drive the business solution

from technical analysis, coding, testing and true to implementation release.

Give input to the business analyst for assistance in the development of business specifications or software requirement specifications.

Be responsible for the full hand over of the release which includes all code relevant to the release and technical documentation and any other dependencies.

Liaise with the relevant staff in terms of specific projects/ sub-project requirements and the impact arising from the projects/ sub-project requirements.

BACKGROUND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 5 years Delphi experience

DB2 and SQL with ODBC/JDBC experience

Agile Development cycle

System analysis and design

C# HTML and JavaScript experience beneficial.

Strong technical system I(IBM) background beneficial

Desired Skills:

Delphi

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

THE EMPLOYMENT EQUITY APPROACH OF UNIVERSAL HEALTHCARE BROADLY AIMS TO: Foster diversity in the workplace. Promote equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through the elimination of all forms of unfair discrimination.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Pension

annual bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position