Embedded Software Engineer (Netherlands)

Nov 23, 2022

Our client in the High Tech sector requires an Embedded Software Engineer, Netherlands
Responsibilities:

  • Focus is on embedded software design and implementation
  • Deliver technical contributions to all aspects of the development: specification, design, implementation, validation (the latter with test engineer), and documentation
  • Timely production of deliverables as agreed with program manager
  • Stay up-to-date with relevant new technology developments
  • Understand impact of relevant norms/standards
  • Perform maintenance activities on critical customer support when needed
  • Continuously strive to improve the development process and to assure its quality

Requirements

  • At least 2 years working experience in Embedded Software development of industrial products
  • Embedded software development: C/C++ in Windows
  • (Unit-) testing using, e.g., C++/C# and/or Python
  • Embedded protocols, e.g., I2C, SPI
  • Communication protocols, e.g., ModBus
  • Version Control Systems, e.g., Subversion, Git
  • Development processes, e.g., RUP, Scrum


Personal skills:

  • Focus on quality with an eye for detail
  • Strong planning skills and able to perform under pressure
  • Strong communicator and team player
  • Strong feeling for accountability
  • Cross-Cultural Sensitive
  • Desire to learn new things


Education:

  • Bachelors / Masters degree in software engineering

Salaries depends on on experience and qualifications

Desired Skills:

  • embedded software
  • engineer
  • C++
  • I2C
  • Python

