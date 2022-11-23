Embedded Software Engineer (Netherlands) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in the High Tech sector requires an Embedded Software Engineer, Netherlands
Responsibilities:
- Focus is on embedded software design and implementation
- Deliver technical contributions to all aspects of the development: specification, design, implementation, validation (the latter with test engineer), and documentation
- Timely production of deliverables as agreed with program manager
- Stay up-to-date with relevant new technology developments
- Understand impact of relevant norms/standards
- Perform maintenance activities on critical customer support when needed
- Continuously strive to improve the development process and to assure its quality
Requirements
- At least 2 years working experience in Embedded Software development of industrial products
- Embedded software development: C/C++ in Windows
- (Unit-) testing using, e.g., C++/C# and/or Python
- Embedded protocols, e.g., I2C, SPI
- Communication protocols, e.g., ModBus
- Version Control Systems, e.g., Subversion, Git
- Development processes, e.g., RUP, Scrum
Personal skills:
- Focus on quality with an eye for detail
- Strong planning skills and able to perform under pressure
- Strong communicator and team player
- Strong feeling for accountability
- Cross-Cultural Sensitive
- Desire to learn new things
Education:
- Bachelors / Masters degree in software engineering
Salaries depends on on experience and qualifications
Desired Skills:
- embedded software
- engineer
- C++
- I2C
- Python